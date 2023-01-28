media release: MADISON COUNTY is a 7-piece Country show band, based out of Madison, WI, that has evolved its high-energy engaging show, over the years, to stay fresh and unique. They have been voted Local Group of the Year 9 years in a row at the Q106 MCMA (Madison Country Music Awards), Favorite Local Group at the 96.3 Star Country Awards, Country Artist of the Year at the MAMA Awards (Madison Area Music Association), People's Choice Award Winner for 6 years at the WAMI Awards (Wisconsin Area Music Industry), Isthmus Readers Favorite Local Country Band, and Madison Magazine's Madison BEST Local Band and Country Band, 6 years running. MADISON COUNTY has also been acknowledged with a Meritorious Achievement Award at the MAMA Awards, for raising their incredible fan base to such astronomical numbers.

MADISON COUNTY has been privileged to share the stage with many national artists over the years, including, but not limited to: Little Big Town, Sugarland, Montgomery-Gentry, Bake Shelton, Brantley Gilbert, Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, Jake Owen, Thomas Rhett, Toby Keith, Travis Tritt, Gary Alan, Love and Theft, Neal McCoy, Rascal Flatts, Justin Moore, Chris Cagle, Phil Vassar, Bellamy Brothers, Joe Diffie, Dwight Yoakum, David Allan Coe, and Alan Jackson. Come out and enjoy this high energy professional band at Main Street Music!

Presale tickets are $10. $15 at the door.