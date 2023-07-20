× Expand John Flores Photography Seven people, some with instruments. Madison County

media release: CONCERTS ON THE ROOFTOP take place in the William T. Evjue Rooftop Gardens. Free ticket required for admission, secure ticket through Eventbrite or by calling 608.261.4062. Gates and bars will open at 5:30pm.

Country show band Madison County knows how to rock the Monona Terrace rooftop to capacity. They’ve been voted Country Artist of the Year at the Madison Area Music Association Awards Show, Wisconsin Area Music Industry People’s Choice for multiple years, Isthmus readers’ favorite local country band, and Madison Magazine’s best local band and country band six years running.