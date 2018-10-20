Madison Curling Club Open House

press release: Join us at the Madison Curling Club in McFarland for a pre-season open house. We’ll introduce you the sport and include time for you to get on the ice and try it yourself! In about an hour, certified instructors will take you from your first steps on the ice to throwing and sweeping like - well, almost like - an Olympian!

Saturday, October 20, 2018 9am-12noon, Madison Curling Club 4802 Marsh Road; McFarland

Cost: $20 at the door