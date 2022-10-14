Madison Day of Action to Defuse Nuclear War

media release: Can you join us?

Halt plans to bring nuclear-capable F-35 war planes to Madison ~ act for our climate ~ tell Congress to prevent nuclear war

Defuse Nuclear War is a national campaign to prevent nuclear war in this perilous time. In Madison, we’re planning a 6-mile walk to speak out against nuclear weapons and war, including pickets at congressional offices downtown.

Groups endorsing the Oct 14 events are: Madison Veterans for Peace, Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin, Madison Democratic Socialists of America, Madison War Abolition Walks, Madison Working Group on Peace in Ukraine.

From DefuseNuclearWar.org -- October 16 will mark 60 years since the start of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Right now is the closest the world has been to a nuclear war since then. After decades of virtually ignoring the risks of nuclear war, U.S. news media are now giving the increased dangers a bit more coverage. But the press attention is still terribly inadequate, and so are the responses from Congress and the White House.

You can help change that in the next couple of weeks. We urgently need steps to de-escalate tensions between nuclear powers, while reviving negotiations for nuclear-weapons treaties and disarmament measures. And that’s why the Defuse Nuclear War campaign – and participation in it – are so important.

Tentative schedule for October 14:

12:00 noon - War Abolition Walk begins at the front gates of Truax Air National Guard

4:30 - Veterans for Peace lead Picket at Rep. Mark Pocan's office, 10 East Doty Street

5:30 - Veterans for Peace lead Picket at Tammy Baldwin's office, 30 W Mifflin Street

RSVP if you can join us on the walk: madisonpeacewalk@gmail.com

Our latest updates on the October 14 activities will be at www.safeskiescleanwaterwi.org/