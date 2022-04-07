Madison Downtowners
to
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: The Downtowners are an informal social group of people who live, work or enjoy Downtown Madison and who want to support locally owned businesses. We do this through monthly happy hour events, connecting people to resources and providing periodic informational sessions on timely downtown topics. We create opportunities to meet new friends, find avenues to activate and engage, and generally make a point to enjoy all that is downtown Madison. All lovers of Downtown are welcome. Come join the fun!