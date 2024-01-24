Madison Downtowners

media release: Join the Downtowners group as we kick off the year with a celebration of a true Downtown Original – The Great Dane Brewing Company! For three decades, The Great Dane has been brewing exceptional beer and serving delicious food to our downtown community. They’ve been at the forefront of the craft beer movement, brewing beer before it was cool. Come and experience the legacy with us! The event will be held in The Dane’s Pool Hall, offering a vibrant atmosphere for socializing. Bring your A-game for pool and darts, and while you’re at it, indulge in the diverse and delectable menu that The Great Dane has to offer. As an extra treat, the Fenix Collective will be showcasing a talented artist, adding a touch of creativity to our celebration. It’s a fantastic opportunity to savor the flavors, camaraderie, and artistic flair that make our downtown community so special. Let’s raise a glass to The Great Dane and the Downtowners’ spirit!