ONLINE: Madison Early Music Festival

press release: Due to the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s decision to suspend in-person courses, workshops, and conferences for the summer term because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Madison Early Music Festival (MEMF) has been postponed until July 10–17, 2021. This extraordinary situation has affected all of us and we will miss seeing you this summer. Updates will be posted on our website as they are available.

However, from Saturday, July 11 – Saturday, July 18, we invite you to connect with the Madison Early Music Festival (MEMF) through the power of video. Each day, we will share performance clips by internationally renowned early music musicians as well as virtual lectures. Keep an eye out for special messages from our board members and directors.

All programming will Premiere on Facebook. Please join us at

@MadisonEarly this summer!

Saturday, July 11 | 7:00 p.m. CST featuring the Orlando Consort

Sunday, July 12 | 7:00 p.m. CST featuring Piffaro, the Renaissance Band

Monday, July 13 featuring a lecture by Michael Allsen

Tuesday, July 14 | 7:00 p.m. CST featuring Trefoil

Wednesday, July 15 featuring a lecture by William Hudson

Thursday, July 16 featuring a lecture by Peggy Murray

Friday, July 17 | 7:00 p.m. CST featuring Nota Bene viol consort

Saturday, July 18 | 7:00 p.m. CST featuring an All-Festival Sing-Along

Visit our website for all the latest updates on programming, as well as sheet music for Pastyme with good companye.

In the meantime, the Madison Early Music Festival will continue to operate. For those who have already registered, we will contact you about issuing refunds and answering any other questions you might have.

Finally, we appreciate your support — you are the reason that MEMF continues to offer such extraordinary programming, concerts, and instruction year after year. But we appreciate it even more now. If you can make a donation to help offset some of the costs that this year's Festival can’t recoup, we would be extremely grateful. Your gift today will ensure that we can return “better than ever” next year.

Please stay safe and healthy,

Cheryl, Paul, and Sarah

Cheryl Bensman-Rowe and Paul Rowe, Co-Artistic Directors

Sarah Marty

Program Director