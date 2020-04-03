ONLINE: Madison Eats

press release: Chef Francesca Hong Recipe and Instagram Live

Friday, April 3, Isthmus Instagram, 4 pm

In an effort to keep Madison connected through food while also supporting local chefs and restaurants, Isthmus has started an Instagram Live video series called Madison Eats. Tune in for the first video this Friday with chef Francesca Hong as she makes her Ramen Noodles with Miso Dressing recipe. We encourage you to get the ingredients and make the recipe along with us.

A Madison native, Hong is one of the chef/owners of Morris Ramen. She is also a co-founder and current board president of the Culinary Ladies Collective, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering women in the food and beverage industry and serving the community through outreach, fundraising and advocacy.

You can support Morris Ramen through this virtual tip jar or on Venmo @morris-ramen-restaurant.