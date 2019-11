press release: 11:00am - 1:00pm, Saturday, November 23, and Saturday, November 30, Mounds Pet Food Warehouse, 2110 S Stoughton Road, Madison, WI 53716. (608) 221-0210​.

Visit Mounds Pet Food Warehouse in Madison to meet some of the firefighters featured in the Madison Firefighters 2020 Calendar. Pick up a calendar for $20 and all proceeds benefit Dane County Humane Society!