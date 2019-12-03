press release: Tis the season to join the Madison Flute Club for a selection of carols and other seasonal tunes. Enjoy the sounds of a variety of flutes, including the piccolo, C flute, alto flute, bass flute, and contrabass flute.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.