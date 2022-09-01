media release; MFDU happens every Thursday: 6-6:30 PM teaching, 6:30-10 PM request dancing with DJ

PLACE: (through September 15) Vilas Park Shelter, 1602 Vilas Park Drive; (after September 15) Gates of Heaven in James Madison Park

It’s amazing how many reasons people have for folkdancing! So you could give it a try and perhaps discover surprisingly good reasons to keep going. It’s a low-risk adventure! Our summer dance home is at the VILAS PARK SHELTER.

Come & go as you like. LGBT friendly. SUGGESTED DONATION $5-10 cash in the basket for shelter fee, but you decide how much. Participation is what counts most. You must be FULLY VACCINATED (two rounds) to dance with us. Reassure fellow dancers by signing VAX form in white binder the first time you come.

Mask NOT required.

ACCESS ROAD: Vilas Park Drive is now two-way & CLOSED to cars at WEST END! So drive in from the east. For example: From Park St, go W on Drake; turn left on S Mills; pass St. Mary’s hospital on your left; turn RIGHT onto Wingra Drive to keep the creek on your LEFT; enter parking lot on right when road is blocked.

PARKING Big free lot at the shelter.

WEBSITE madfolkdance.org has schedule for all of 2022, plus special events & general info. Questions? Ask Michael (608-469-2543 / mk@mailbag.com ) about Madison Folk Dance Unlimited.