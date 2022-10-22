Fall Festival

press release: Before it gets too cold, The Madison Gospel 5K Foundation would like to invite you back out one more time with your families to enjoy and play outdoors. We have been afforded this opportunity through the United Way of Dane County! We will have a variety of games such as a bouncy house, inflatable obstacle course, the climbing wall, musical chairs (large scale), hula hoop challenge, double dutch, MSCR FIT2GO Van, a giant (inflatable) version of Connect 4 and Plinko. Snacks, sweet treats and drinks will be provided, River Food Pantry will also prepare and provide meals. For those that work up a sweat, Kona Ice will be there to cool you off. Kids are welcome to dress up in costume. We will have a photographer on site, so please do not forget to get your picture taken. In the event that the weather does not permit us to be outside (Penn Park), we will host the event at Memorial High School Field House: 201 S. Gammon Rd, Madison, WI 53713

Time: October 22, 2022 1:00 - 4:00 pm, Penn Park: 2101 Fisher St. Madison, WI 53713

Rain Location: Memorial Highschool Fieldhouse 201 S. Gammon Rd