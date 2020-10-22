Madison In-Person Absentee Voting

Voters go to the polls between 7 am-8 pm, 11/3. For polling places/ballot info: cityofmadison.com/clerk or clerk.countyofdane.com. 608-266-4601.

Oct 22. update: Due to thunderstorms, in-person absentee voting will only be indoors today. The following locations will be open for in-person absentee voting: City Clerk's Office (8 a.m. - 7 p.m.); UW-Madison Memorial Union (11 a.m. - 6 p.m.); Hawthorne Library, Pinney Library and Meadowridge Library (all noon-6 p.m.). Appointments to vote absentee at Alicia Ashman Library today have been moved to the City Clerk's Office. Other locations closed.

Oct. 19 update from the Madison City Clerk's Office: For the November 3, 2020, Presidential Election, we will offer In-Person Absentee Voting October 20 - November 1 (no voter registration on October 31 or November 1, though, per state law).

You will need to present ID to receive an absentee ballot. If you are not already registered to vote at your current address, you may register to vote, with proof of residence, at any absentee voting location through Friday, October 30.

Looking for a sample ballot? The offices and candidates on the ballot for your address will be listed at My Vote WI .

In June, we looked at the data from April pdf and conducted a Pandemic Voting Access Equity Analysis pdf . In-person absentee voting sites were established based on that analysis. On the advice of Public Health, our in-person absentee voting sites will primarily be drive-up or outdoors. We need to make sure the ballots do not get wet. On days we have inclement weather, please check this website or call the Clerk's Office at 608-266-4601 before heading out to vote.

Drive-Up/Walk-Up In-Person Absentee Procedure

If you have your own ballpoint pen to use, please wave it at the absentee clerk as they approach you at a drive-up/walk-up absentee voting site. The absentee clerk will be wearing a reflective vest and a face mask. The absentee clerk will give you an absentee envelope to fill out on a clipboard that is disinfected after each use. The absentee clerk will need to check your voter ID. You may hold your ID up to your window for the absentee clerk to see. Once you mark your ballot, you will seal it in the absentee envelope. You will sign your envelope in the presence of the absentee clerk. The absentee clerk will sign as your witness. At the end of the drive-up/walk-up voting shift for the day, your absentee will be brought to the Clerk's Office in a courier bag with a tamper-evident seal. The unique serial number on the tamper-evident seal is documented on a chain-of-custody form, as is the number of absentee envelopes sealed in the courier bag. The Clerk's Office will verify the serial number on the tamper-evident seal, and the number of absentee envelopes sealed inside the courier bag. Your absentee will remain sealed in its envelope and secure in the Clerk's Office until it is delivered to your polling place to be processed on Election Day. On Election Day, the poll workers at your polling place will check your envelope into the poll book, and will feed your ballot into the tabulator to be counted.

Drive-Up/Walk-Up In-Person Absentee Voting Locations

The following dates, hours, and locations are confirmed:

City Clerk's Office, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard #103: October 20-November 1, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. weekdays, 1-5 Saturdays, 1-5 Sundays

Goodman South Madison Library, 2222 S. Park Street: October 20-31, 12-6 weekdays, 1-4 Saturdays. Line up on to the right of the line of cones parallel with Park Street facing the library.

Lakeview Library, 2845 N. Sherman Avenue: October 20-31, 12-6 weekdays, 1-4 Saturdays

Meadowridge Library, 5726 Raymond Road: October 20-31, 12-6 weekdays, 1-4 Saturdays

Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Road: October 20-31, 12-6 weekdays, 1-4 Saturdays

Hawthorne Library, 2707 E. Washington Avenue: October 20-31, 12-6 weekdays, 1-4 Saturdays

Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N High Point Road: October 20-31, By appointment only (call 266-4601 24 hours in advance to make an appointment). Hours available for appointments: 12-6 weekdays, 1-4 Saturdays

Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Boulevard: October 20-31, 12-6 weekdays, 1-4 Saturdays

*Tent at UW-Madison Memorial Union, 800 Langdon Street: October 20-30, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

*Tent at UW-Madison Union South, 1308 W. Dayton Street: October 20-30, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

*Tent at UW-Madison Student Activity Center, 333 East Campus Mall: October 20-30, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

*= inside Memorial Union if weather is bad

Edgewood College, Outside of Predolin Hall (or inside at Phil's dining area if weather is bad), 959 Edgewood College Drive: October 26-30, 10am - 2pm

Madison College Truax Campus, Human & Protective Services Building Main Entrance, 1701 Pearson Street: Weekdays October 20-30, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Madison College South Campus, Cafeteria/designated parking in lot behind the building, 2429 Perry Street: Weekdays October 20-30, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 update from the Madison City Clerk's Office:

The city of Madison Clerk’s Office has purchased 14 secure ballot drop boxes that are being placed at 13 Madison Fire stations and at Elver Park shelter. Installation of the boxes should be completed by city of Madison engineering crews this afternoon. The drop boxes are made for the sole purpose of ballot collection, and are manufactured with a minimum of ¼” steel. The seams are fully welded to prevent damage and tampering.

The last ballot box pick-up will occur by 5:00pm the day before Election Day, and the slots will be closed and locked at that time. Voters will be directed to drop their absentee ballot off at their polling place on Election Day if they still have it.

Anticipating that these boxes will be a very popular option for city of Madison absentee voters this weekend, the City Clerk’s Office has scheduled two pick-ups for each location this Saturday and Sunday: the first pick-up will happen by 1:00pm and the second pick-up will happen by 5:00pm. Clerk’s Office staff will determine if more than one pick-up time will be necessary after this weekend.

Sworn election officials will pick-up ballots from the secure drop boxes and deliver them directly back to the Clerk’s Office. The election officials will be wearing city of Madison Clerk high-visibility vests and nametags. They will count the number of ballots they are picking up, place them in a bag and secure the bag with a tamper-evident seal. The number of ballots and the seal number of the bag will be noted on the chain of custody form specific to that ballot box location. The chain of custody form will be returned back to the Clerk’s Office with the ballots, and Clerk’s Office staff will confirm the seal number of the bag and the number of ballots returned.

The city of Madison absentee ballot drop boxes are for city of Madison voters. Voters in other municipalities should seek information from their own municipal clerk about how to safely return their absentee ballot.

The City Clerk’s Office would like to thank the Department of Planning, the Madison Fire Department, Madison Parks, City of Madison Traffic Engineering, and city of Madison Engineering for all of their help in determining locations and in coordinating the installation of the drop boxes.

City of Madison Absentee Ballot Drop Box Locations

Station 1: 316 W Dayton St, Box is located just east of the main driveway.

Station 2: 421 Grand Canyon Dr, Box is located on west side of Grand Teton Pkwy before the station’s back driveway.

Station 3: 1217 Williamson St., Box is located in small garden just outside station front door. Walk-up traffic only.

Station 4: 1437 Monroe St., Box is located just east of driveway right across from the badger at Camp Randall. Just beneath the Madison: Solar America City sign.

Station 5: 4418 Cottage Grove Road, Box is located on Atlas Ave between the bus stop and the station’s back driveway.

Station 6: 825 W Badger Road, Box is located behind station on west side of Perry St just south of Madison College driveway.

Station 8: 3945 Lien Road, Box is located east of station on east side of Parkside Dr.

Station 9: 201 N Midvale Blvd. Box is located behind station on west side of Meadow Ln.

Station 10: 1517 Troy Drive, Box is located on north side of station near the intersection of Troy Dr and Hanover St.

Station 11: 4011 Morgan Way, Box is located behind station on east side of Crossing Pl between station driveway and intersection of Crossing Pl and Nelson Rd.

Station 12: 400 South Point Road, Box is located just north of station on South Point Rd near intersection of South Point Rd and Briar Haven Dr.

Station 13: 6350 Town Center Drive, Box is located just east of station driveway on north side of Town Center Dr.

Station 14: 3201 Dairy Drive, Box is located just north of station driveway near intersection of Dairy Dr and Prairie Dock Dr.

Elver Park Shelter: 1250 McKenna Blvd., Box is located in island of the circle drive near the park shelter.

Wednesday, August 19, update from Madison City Clerk: Options for Returning Absentee Ballots

The question most frequently asked of the City Clerk’s Office this week has been, “What are my options for returning my November ballot?”

Although the Clerk’s Office is still finalizing plans for this fall, it can provide general information on the options that will be available for City of Madison voters.

The City Clerk’s Office will mail ballots to all voters with requests on file by September 17. It may take up to one week for a ballot to reach a voter through the mail.

Voters may track the status of their ballot at https://MyVote.wi.gov . An Intelligent Mail Barcode on each absentee mailing label will provide the voter with more ballot delivery information than was available for the April Election. The My Vote website will list the date the Clerk’s Office processed the absentee request, the date the Clerk’s Office assembled the absentee mailing, the date the ballot went through the USPS processing center, and the anticipated delivery date.

Voters who have requested an absentee are encouraged to note on their calendars that ballots will be mailed September 17, and that they should contact the Clerk’s Office if they do not receive their ballot by September 24.

Voters are encouraged to return their absentee ballots to the Clerk’s Office without delay. Although the Clerk’s Office is still confirming locations, voters should know that they will have several options available:

Mail the ballot back to the Clerk’s Office without delay. Postage is pre-paid. The voter needs to sign the envelope and have a witness both sign the envelope and print their address beneath the signature. A week after mailing the ballot back to the Clerk’s Office, voters should check https://MyVote.wi.gov to verify that the Clerk’s Office has received their ballot back in the mail. Drop off their ballot with the poll workers at one of the ballot drop-off sites offered throughout the city beginning Tuesday, September 22. Poll workers will be able to serve as witnesses, if needed. They will be wearing high visibility vests and face masks. As locations and schedules are confirmed, the Clerk’s Office will add these sites to its ballot drop-off website. The day after dropping off their ballot at a ballot drop-off site, voters may check https://MyVote.wi.gov to verify that their ballot is secure in the Clerk’s Office and ready to be sent to the polls on Election Day. Drop off their ballot at one of 14 ballot drop boxes that will be installed across the city in early October. Voters should double-check that their absentee envelope has a voter signature, witness signature, and witness address before using a ballot drop box. The City Clerk’s Office is working with City of Madison Planning and Engineering on installation plans, and will add these sites to their ballot drop-off website once they are installed. The day after dropping off their ballot at a ballot drop box, voters may check https://MyVote.wi.gov to verify that their ballot is secure in the Clerk’s Office and ready to be sent to the polls on Election Day. Drop off their ballot with the poll workers at a walk-up or drive-up absentee voting site from October 20 through November 1. Absentee clerks will be wearing high visibility vests and face masks. Dates and times will be added to the Clerk’s Office website for each voting site as they are finalized. The day after dropping off their ballot at an absentee voting site, voters may check https://MyVote.wi.gov to verify that their ballot is secure in the Clerk’s Office and ready to be sent to the polls on Election Day. Drop off their ballot at their own polling location on Election Day. Polling locations are yet to be finalized for the November Election. Voters are encouraged to check www.cityofmadison.com/WhereDoIVote before heading to the polls on Election Day.

The goal of the City Clerk’s Office is for each eligible voter to be able to cast a ballot and have that ballot counted.

Contacts: City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl, 608-266-4601, mwitzel-behl@cityofmadison.com; Deputy City Clerk Jim Verbick, 608-266-4601, jverbick@cityofmadison.com

Info from the League of Women Voters of Dane County:

Make sure you have everything you need to be able to vote in the next election. To check your registration, find election dates, request an absentee ballot, confirm your polling place, or start the registration process go to MyVote.wi.gov.

What you need to know about voter registration:

If you have moved or are new to Wisconsin, you need to register.

• Wisconsin now has online voter registration! If you have a current, valid Wisconsin driver license (DL) or WI ID card and your current name and address are in the Division of Motor Vehicles data base, you can register online up to 20 days before an election. If you need to update your address at the DMV you can do that at tinyurl.com/DMVchanges. Then complete your registration at MyVote.wi.gov. The address on your physical DL or ID does not matter and does not need to be changed.

• Don't have a current WI driver license or ID card? You can register in person at your clerk's office until the Friday before the election or at an in-person absentee early voting location. Madison residents can also register at any Madison Public Library. You will need to show proof of residence (POR) when registering.

• Register by mail: Voters can register by mail until 20 days before Election Day. You will need to include a copy of your proof of residence and send the completed application to your municipal clerk's office.

• If registering in person or by mail you can use a paper form or complete one online at MyVote.wi.gov and print it.

• For examples of acceptable POR go to Proof-of-Residence-Guide.

An approved photo ID will be required when voting:

You can use a Wisconsin driver license, a Wisconsin state ID card, a US passport, or military ID with expiration dates of November 6, 2018, or later. A Veterans Affairs card that is unexpired or has no expiration date can also be used. The address on a photo ID does not have to be current. Out-of-state IDs/DLs are not acceptable. For a complete list of approved photo IDs go to www.bringitwisconsin.com/.

If you don’t have an acceptable photo ID you can get a free ID at the DMV. Be aware that If you have an out-of-state driver license you would have to surrender that license to get the WI ID or a WI DL. Anyone who needs help getting an ID or a ride to the DMV can call the Dane County ID Coalition at 608-285-2141 for assistance. If you are sixty or older RSVP is another option for a ride to DMV (in Madison call 608-441-7898).

Non-expiring ID cards are available for people age 65 and older who are no longer driving. For information about the DMV process see wisconsindot.gov. The West Madison DMV Service Center is located at 8417 Excelsior Drive and the East Madison center is at 2001 Bartillon Drive.

Seniors and people with disabilities who vote by permanent absentee ballot are exempt from the photo ID requirement. To apply for a permanent absentee ballot, contact your municipal clerk. The website for the City of Madison clerk is www.cityofmadison.com/election and the phone number is 608-266-4601.

For more information go to www.lwvdanecounty.org/voting- information