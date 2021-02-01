ONLINE: Madison Institutes for the Healing of Racism

press release: This 10-week series aims to raise consciousness about the history and pathology of racism and help heal racism in individuals, communities, and institutions in Madison. We work cooperatively to educate ourselves about the disease of racism through facilitated and voluntary sharing. Please come with an open mind and open heart.

Spring 2021 Series: Mondays, February 1 - April 5, 2021, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm; the series will be held via Zoom. Please contact us if you need a loaner wi-fi hotspot and/or a loaner tablet.

As this session will be held over Zoom, it is important that we stress the need for a quiet and confidential space to participate. This will allow you to get the most out of each session, and provide the needed confidentiality that these sessions require.

Open to all regardless of race/ethnicity/religion/political affiliations/sexual orientation/ gender expression. Minimum age of 16 years old.

Space is limited. A ten week commitment is required for full understanding and impact. Please wait for the Fall 2021 series if you believe you may miss more than two sessions.

Registration Fee $50.00 -- Scholarships are available. For more scholarship information, please email healingracisminstitute@ gmail.com

Registration payment will be accepted once your enrollment is confirmed.

To register, click here. (Please wait for more information regarding registration payment and note that we will be confirming people two at a time to maintain a 1:1 ratio of white people and people of color)

Suggested readings for series preparation:

Racial Healing by Newkirk and Rutstein

Just Mercy by Stephenson

New Jim Crow by Alexander

Between the World and Me by Coates

An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States by Dunbar-Ortiz

How We Fight White Supremacy by Solomon and Rankin

White Fragility by D'Angelo

For more information, contact the Institutes facilitators at Phone: 608-466-2853; Email: healingracisminstitute@ gmail.com; Address: 2809 Commercial Ave. Madison, WI 53704.

Website: www. madisonhealingracism.org