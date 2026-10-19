Madison Jazz Jam

media release: Fourth Sunday Workshops & Jam

3:30-6:30 pm, COPA, 28441 Index Rd., Fitchburg

Sunday, October 25.

3:30-4:30 PM Workshop led by Johannes Wallmann, exploring some of Duke Ellington's classic music.

4:30-6:30 PM Open Jam

All MJS & MJJ Workshops & Jams are free and open to the public. Musicians of all levels are welcome and all Jazz lovers are encouraged to come & enjoy.

For more information on the Madison Jazz Society, please visit our website.