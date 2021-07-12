Madison Jazz Jam
to
COPA Summer Arts Incubator Lab, Fitchburg 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53713
MADISON JAZZ JAM. The Jam is back and has taken up summer residence at COPA SAIL (Summer Arts Incubator Lab), referred to jokingly as the “speak-easy.” Bring your own drinks and food. 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg. 6-9pm. Free admission.
Monday, July 12 (at COPA): House band Chris Rottmayer - keys and 3 college students: Lucy Croasdale - sax, Oliver Gomez - bass, Jude Fleishman - drums
Monday, August 9: 5-6PM master class with the amazing Victor Goines (reeds) and Herlin Riley (drums) of the LJCO in town and teaching us and they will kick off the Jam at 6PM - MJJ 6-9PM
Location: Arts and Lit Lab Johannes Wallmann - piano, Laurie Lang - bass