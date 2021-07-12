MADISON JAZZ JAM. The Jam is back and has taken up summer residence at COPA SAIL (Summer Arts Incubator Lab), referred to jokingly as the “speak-easy.” Bring your own drinks and food. 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg. 6-9pm. Free admission.

Monday, July 12 (at COPA): House band Chris Rottmayer - keys and 3 college students: Lucy Croasdale - sax, Oliver Gomez - bass, Jude Fleishman - drums

Monday, August 9: 5-6PM master class with the amazing Victor Goines (reeds) and Herlin Riley (drums) of the LJCO in town and teaching us and they will kick off the Jam at 6PM - MJJ 6-9PM

Location: Arts and Lit Lab Johannes Wallmann - piano, Laurie Lang - bass