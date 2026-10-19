Madison Jazz Jam
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COPA, Fitchburg 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Fourth Sunday Workshops & Jam
3:30-6:30 pm, COPA, 28441 Index Rd., Fitchburg
Sunday, October 25.
3:30-4:30 PM Workshop led by Johannes Wallmann, exploring some of Duke Ellington's classic music.
4:30-6:30 PM Open Jam
All MJS & MJJ Workshops & Jams are free and open to the public. Musicians of all levels are welcome and all Jazz lovers are encouraged to come & enjoy.
For more information on the Madison Jazz Society, please visit our website.