press release: 5/7: MADISON JAZZ MUSICIANS TOWN HALL MEETING. The Greater Madison Jazz Consortium will host a Town Hall Meeting via Zoom at 5:00 pm. Local musicians are invited to gather online to discuss the challenges faced by the jazz community during the pandemic and brainstorm resources, programs, and services that could help. Please email Nick Moran at nickmoranbass@gmail.com to sign up and receive login information.