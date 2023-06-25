press release: Could there be a better way to spend a summer afternoon than hearing great music in a beautiful space? That’s what you get when Summer Sundays in the Garden, Friends of Allen Centennial Garden’s signature concert series, returns this summer with six terrific bands. Sit on the great lawn, up close to the musicians, or feel free to wander the gardens and discover their natural beauty, or let your feet take you dancing. Concerts take place second and fourth Sundays, June 11 through July 23; and first and third Sundays, August 6 and 20. FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Ample near-by FREE parking available. Please bring a chair.

June 25 | MJO: MADISON JAZZ ORCHESTRA

The hottest, swingin'est jazz orchestra in southern Wisconsin, the nineteen-piece MJO performs charts from the golden era of big bands: Fletch Henderson, Count Basie, Thad Jones, Stan Kenton, Maynard Ferguson, Buddy Rich, Duke Ellington and more.

Brian Whitty & Don Deal, band leaders