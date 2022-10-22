Madison Jewish Film Festival

Point Cinema 7825 Big Sky Drive, Madison, Wisconsin

press release: On Oct. 22, join us for the opening night of the Madison Jewish Film Festivals sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Madison. There will be a film screening of Neighbours, followed by a speaker presentation. About the film >

The film festival continues on Sunday, October 23, with three film screenings during the day and talkbacks after some of the screenings.

Ticket Cost: $10 per movie per person / $36 per person for all four movies. Purchase Tickets >

This event is made possible thanks to the generous support provided by the Larry and Marla Frank family.

