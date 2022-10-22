Madison Jewish Film Festival
Point Cinema 7825 Big Sky Drive, Madison, Wisconsin
Menemsha Films
A man and boy sit on the ground.
A still from the film "Neighbours" (2021).
press release: On Oct. 22, join us for the opening night of the Madison Jewish Film Festivals sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Madison. There will be a film screening of Neighbours, followed by a speaker presentation. About the film >
The film festival continues on Sunday, October 23, with three film screenings during the day and talkbacks after some of the screenings.
- 10:00 am - 12:00 pm: Black Flowers (see film details)
- Bonus Short: Also showing Commandment 613 (see film details)
- 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm: Kiss Me Kosher (see film details)
- 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm: Tiger Within (see film details)
Ticket Cost: $10 per movie per person / $36 per person for all four movies. Purchase Tickets >
This event is made possible thanks to the generous support provided by the Larry and Marla Frank family.