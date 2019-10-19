Madison-Kanifing Sister City Partnership Evening

press release: All are invited to the partnership gala of The Madison-Kanifing Sister City Committee, in collaboration with the Gambian community in Madison. The event will feature a social hour, entertainment, buffet Dinner, Remarks from mayors of Madison and Kanifing.

Welcome Remarks: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

Guest Speaker: Journalist & Author, Omar Bah

Keynote Speaker: Dane County Judge, Everette Mitchel

Funds will go to support our sister city initiatives including a library construction project in Kanifing.

MADISON-KANIFING SISTER CITY COMITTEE

In 1998, the City of Madison established a Sister City Program. In accordance with City of Madison Resolution 44907 in 1998, Madison has established and supported Sister City relationships in the belief that person-to-person ties are the strongest and to work for peace and better understanding of all cultures. Sister City relationships are created to develop lasting friendships on the human level and to provide a forum for the exchange of ideas and views.

Since then, the City of Madison has established 9 such relationships with cities around the globe. The relationship between Madison and the municipality of Kanifing, The Gambia, established in May 2016, is one of them.

The Sister City committee serves as a community resource to connect the residents of both cities to foster mutual learning and respect through exchanges to highlight the rich cultures of both cities.

Madison Kanifing Sister City Committee undertakes projects that promote business development, access to capital for local entrepreneurs, small business development, commercial revitalization, housing development and other issues that foster the economic growth and development of the targeted communities. We will carry out or support community economic development projects designed to improve the quality of life for residents in underdeveloped minority communities we operate in.

ALL SALES ARE FINAL: NO REFUNDS