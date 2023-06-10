Madison Kids Bike + Run

press release: Our events are open to ALL kids (age 3-14), regardless of financial status, physical ability, gender, ethnicity, or fitness level. Four race distances to choose from. 100% of all race entry fees are donated back to the schools of Dane County.

All activities will take place at Warner Park (2930 N. Sherman Ave. Madison, WI 53704).

7:00am: Registration Area and Transition Area open

8:30am: Long Course begins

9:30am: Medium Course begins

9:45am: Long Course awards ceremony

10:30am: Short Course begins

10:45am: Medium Course awards ceremony

11:30am: Short Course awards ceremony