media release: We are thrilled to invite you to join us on the rescheduled day; Saturday, Feburary 10th, from 3-5 PM, as we mark a momentous occasion – the first-ever Madison Korean American Day.

This particular day commemorates the arrival of the first Korean immigrants to the United States in 1903, highlighting the rich tapestry of Korean American heritage. As we aim to make this event accessible to everyone in our community, admission is entirely free.

Saturday, Feburary 10, 3-5 PM, Eagle Heights Community Center. https://www.facebook.com/events/373315525220962

Activities:

Immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies of the Madison Korean Choir, showcasing the beauty of Korean music and culture conducted by Young Joo Hong. Duet Soprano and Mezzo Soprano by Young Joo Hong and Jessica Schwefel. Contemporary Dance: This work consists of themes encompassing life as a transracial adoptee and expressing the hybridity of Eastern and Western movements by Elizabeth Roskopf.

Deeply rooted in Korean martial arts traditions, embodies a harmonious blend of powerful kicks, intricate hand techniques, and fluid movements by LVLUP Martial Arts owner and actor Mike Moh and his daughter Mya Moh. Cultures and Korean Studies: Dive into the depth of Korean studies and immerse yourself in the diverse facets of Korean culture.

This event is a celebration of the immense contributions that Korean Americans have made to every aspect of society. It's an opportunity to come together, appreciate our shared history, and embrace the cultural richness that shapes our community. Korean traditional hanbok is encouraged.

While the event itself is free, its success depends on the support of generous individuals like you. We are contacting our community to request donations to cover venue costs, enhance the attendee experience, and support local Korean American food vendors.

Regardless of size, your donation will have a meaningful impact and help us create an unforgettable experience for all attendees. We are committed to transparency, and we assure you that every contribution will be allocated responsibly to enhance the quality of Madison Korean American Day.

How You Can Contribute:

Visit our donation page to make a secure online donation.

Drop by our donation booth at the event to contribute in person.

Why Your Support Matters:

Donations will go towards the Madison Area School District Foundation to support children's education, as they'll lead our future.

We genuinely appreciate your consideration and support. Don't miss this historic occasion! Join us for an afternoon filled with music, art, activities, and community spirit. Thank you for being an integral part of Madison Korean American Day and helping us make it an enriching experience for everyone.

There is limited parking availability; please carpool or take the bus if possible. Parking at Eagle Heights Community Center indicating visitor's parking areas, "Lot Z," or additional parking areas circled on the map. Please do not park around the curved curb around the Eagle Heights visitors area or in tenant parking areas; your car will get towed.