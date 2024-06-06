Madison Library of Things Co-op

media release: Attend a meeting of the new formed Madison Library of Things! MadLoT is a community that will provide easy access to tools, skill building, and recreational opportunities. Why pay full price for a tent you’ll only use on your annual Memorial Day camping trip? Why head to the internet to learn a new craft when a master is right down the street? Need to redo the trim in your living room? Members will be able to utilize a full stock of both tools and members ready to assist.

We are an official cooperative in the state of Wisconsin and we need members! As our community expands, so will our library of tools and skill set. It is our mission to connect residents of Madison with one another to foster a base of dedicated volunteers who can support each other in their endeavors. We would love it if you’d be able to join us.

Our meetings are the first Thursday of the month at 7 pm. The location will be posted on madlot.org. A Zoom link will also be provided on our website to attend meetings virtually. Join us to be a part of a space to give back, connect and grow!