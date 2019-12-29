press release: Sundays in December, 2 p.m. Warm up the winter day with festive holiday music during Olbrich's Holiday Concert Series. $2 suggested donation. Donations are greatly appreciated and help to keep the gardens a free source of education and inspiration for everyone!

Founded in 1852, the Madison Maennerchor is the second oldest German singing organization in the United States, and the oldest in Wisconsin. Our goal is the perpetuation of choral music, both German and American, German culture, and Gemuetlichkeit.