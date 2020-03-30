ONLINE: Madison Makers Market

press release: Just because you can't shop in-person doesn't mean you can't shop local!

The coronavirus pandemic has and will continue to have far-reaching impacts on our lives. There's no doubting that. But we are strong people with strong convictions, and one of the things we believe in is the power of the people.

While most of us are practicing social distancing, working from home or otherwise trying to do our part, many local makers who depend on live events are losing their jobs and livelihood as a result of events and shops being closed and cancelled.

Madison Makers Market is here to give all of these wonderful people a way to show what they do to you in a safe and sanitary fashion, and this give all of you wonderful people a way to shop those hard-working Wisconsinites!

This event is free and no tickets are needed to enjoy the fun! You only pay for the items you want to buy from vendors.

https://madisonmakersmarket. com/web-market

https://facebook.com/events/ 217793279313672

https://instagram.com/ madisonmakersmarket