ONLINE: Madison Makes

press release: Our community has found some inspiring ways to help brighten these challenging times, and we’re looking forward to sharing their stories with you.

Madison Makes is a virtual program premiering on Saturday, March 6, 10am-noon. We’re showcasing the creativity and innovation of our neighbors and friends of all ages, with wide-ranging pursuits such as…

The dad who missed hockey and put an ice rink in his backyard Artistic endeavors like stop-motion photography, working with textiles, and illustration

Discovering the world out your back door with stargazing and sunrise photography

And… kids having fun in the kitchen!

This eclectic compilation features stories and projects in photos and amateur videos. Also included are how-to and demonstration videos, in case you want to dig in and DIY.

Featured Makers include:

Chazen Museum of Art

Giant Jones Brewing

The Bubbler

Sew Hungry Hippie

UW Space Place

Monona Catering

This program is FREE. Advance registration is required. Your event link will be emailed to you (1) day and again (1) hour prior to event time.