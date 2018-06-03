Madison Mallards
Warner Park Duck Pond 2920 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Madison Mallards group and season ticket packages are now on sale. If interested in bringing a group out or purchasing a ticket package please call the ticket office at 608-246-4277 and a group representative will be available to help.
Single-game tickets for all Mallards home games will go on sale Saturday, April 28.
