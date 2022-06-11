vs. Quad City United.

media release: The Madison Mavericks are a minor league basketball team who play in the Official Basketball Association. The 2021 season was the inaugural season for the Mavericks.

The founder and Owner of the team, Roy Boone, explained that he created the team in hopes of providing Madison kids another outlet to continue their basketball careers after high school and college.

The Mavericks play their home games at Madison College's Truax Campus. Join us and support the Mavericks as they make their run to Orlando and the Final Four.