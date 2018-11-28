Madison Metro Public Hearing

press release: Proposed Changes to Routes 37 & 38

Wednesday, November 28, 6 p.m., City County Building - Room 354, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Metro Transit and the Transportation Commission will hold a public hearing to discuss proposed Route 37 and 38 service updates that would go into effect in March of 2019.

Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing to give feedback. Consideration will be given to views and comments expressed at the public hearing as well as to all written comments received.