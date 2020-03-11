Madison Metro Public Hearing

press release: Proposed August Service Changes

Wednesday, March 11, 6 p.m., Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. – Room 215

Please use accessible Doty St. Entrance

On Wednesday, March 11, Metro Transit and the City of Madison Transportation Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. to discuss potential service updates proposed to go into effect in August.

Service changes are proposed for the following routes: 3, 4, 7, 29, 32, 33, 35, 37, 39, 50, 67, 80, 81, 82 and 84, along with bus stop changes throughout the service area.

A complete list of changes and information is now available online.

Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing to give feedback. Consideration will be given to views and comments expressed at the public hearing as well as to all written comments received.

Comments can be submitted at mymetrobus.com/feedback. Written comments can also be sent to: Metro Transit Public Hearing Comments, 1245 E. Washington Ave., Suite 201, Madison WI 53703 or emailed to mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com.