Madison Metro Public Hearing

media release: On Tuesday, May 31, Metro Transit and the City of Madison Transportation Policy and Planning Board will hold a public hearing at 6 PM to discuss the proposed network redesign expected to go into effect in June of 2023.

Public Hearing Details

Interested persons are encouraged to attend the virtual public hearing or provide feedback prior to the hearing date. Consideration will be given to views and comments expressed at the public hearing as well as to all phone and written comments received.

The meeting can be viewed here: https://media.cityofmadison.com/mediasite/Showcase/madison-city-channel/Presentation/d1c78be705cc4c5bab4dc62d14417b701d/Channel/06bcb2ddcdde4693aa7795723218c93c5f

Comments can be submitted at mymetrobus.com/feedback. Written comments can also be sent to: Metro Transit Public Hearing Comments, 1245 E. Washington Ave., Suite 201, Madison WI 53703 or emailed to mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com. Comments can also be submitted by calling (608) 266-4466.

If you need an interpreter, translator, materials in alternate formats or other accommodations to access this service, activity or program, please contact Metro Transit at (608) 266-4904 at least three business days prior to the meeting.

Metro Redesign Background

The Transit Network Redesign is a project to completely redesign Metro routes in 2023. The goal of the resign is to provide frequent AND more direct service, better access to jobs, and make the system overall easier to use.

This complete reboot of service is also necessary to schedule routes around Metro’s future bus rapid transit system that will go into effect in 2024.

There are some trade-offs with this redesign, where some riders in less dense neighborhoods may need to walk farther to stops.