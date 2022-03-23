ONLINE: Madison Metro Public Meeting

media release: Learn how the draft network redesign plan affects students and employees on UW Campus.

Virtual on Zoom:

March 23, 3 pm: https://cityofmadison.zoom.us/j/83325265984?pwd=VkVQZDYxcW1OWWxZQTFIaXdFRllIdz09

April 14, 7 pm: https://cityofmadison.zoom.us/j/84689731160?pwd=UW5hdC9WQzdIT0Y0ckMzMmxBdFRhZz09

Dial In: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 833 2526 5984

Review Metro's draft Transit Network Redesign Plan to learn more about a proposed complete restructure of service in 2023. This draft plan is designed toward the ridership goal. The plan focuses on fewer routes that are more direct and frequent, while providing coverage where it is needed most.

Metro staff and Jarrett Walker and Associates would like your feedback.

Email MetroRedesign@cityofmadison.com or look for us at several upcoming meetings that will be posted below. Let us know if you'd like us to come speak to your group.

Over the next few months, the project team will be analyzing feedback about the plan and making adjustments.