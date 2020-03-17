Madison Metro Service

press release: A Message From Metro Transit RE: Metro Transit Service and COVID-19

For many of our community’s most vulnerable resident’s Metro Transit service is their only way to access essential goods and services such as groceries, employment, medical appointments and pharmacies. For this reason, transit agencies around the country are striving to maintain service. Metro Transit will join them in continuing to provide this essential public service, while also working to protect the health and safety of our employees and customers.

After consultation with Public Health, we have determined that several steps should be taken to reduce the risk of community spread of COVID-19 and increase the ability for riders and employees to follow social distancing guidelines.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020, capacity on Metro Transit buses will be limited to 15 passengers plus the driver.

We ask that Metro Transit be used only for essential trips such as travel to employment, medical appointments, grocery stores, etc.

Please use alternative forms of transportation if they are available to you.

Exit the bus through the rear doors.

Other than brief periods during boarding, you should maintain a distance of 6 feet from the driver and your fellow passengers.

It is particularly important for riders who are at a high risk of severe illness, including paratransit riders, to avoid public transit. High risk individuals include:

People 60 years or older

People with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes

People who have a weakened immune system

Women who are pregnant

Changes in Service

After careful consideration, Metro Transit will be reducing service and following Saturday schedules all seven days of the week beginning on Monday, March 23.

In addition, we will continue to provide regular weekday (Monday – Friday) commuter service to Verona/Epic (55 & 75), Fitchburg (44, 48 & 49), Sun Prairie (23) and Middleton (72). The University of Wisconsin Campus routes are exempt and will operate regular stand weekday service Monday through Friday and standard weekend service on Saturday and Sundays.

This modified service will continue until such time the City begins to return to a more normal function.

Paratransit service will remain unchanged; however, we strongly encourage paratransit riders who are at high risk of severe illness to protect themselves and stay home if possible.

We will also be selectively increasing the number of buses on routes with high ridership in order to meet the demand while still maintaining the maximum capacity of 15 riders per bus.