Madison Metropolitan School District Referenda

press release: ESP (East Side Progressives) will be joined by leaders from the Madison Metropolitan School District to explain the content and impact of two referenda that may be on the November 2020 ballot. The capital referendum will provide funds: 1) for extensive renovation in the four high schools, 2) to build a new school in the Rimrock neighborhood, and 3) to consolidate Capital High into one location (Hoyt School). The operating referendum will allow the District to exceed state revenue caps to maintain academic programs.

MMSD is seeking public reaction and opinion with respect to these proposals. Are these the right priorities? Is the cost to the property owner reasonable and affordable? Two east side schools will be impacted directly: La Follette High School and Frank Allis Elementary School.

Speakers :

Kelly Ruppel: MMSD Chief Financial Officer

Chad Wiese: MMSD Building & Administrative Services Executive Director

Mike Hernandez: MMSD Chief of Schools – High Schools

Fact sheets will be available.