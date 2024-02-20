MMSD Community Engagement Session

media release: The Madison Metropolitan School District is pleased to invite district stakeholders and community members to participate in any of seven upcoming Budget and Facility Engagement Sessions.

Over the past 12 years, MMSD has grappled with inadequate state-provided resources. Now, as we embark on a journey to transform instruction and enhance school climate across our district, we are seeking the public’s insights to inform our decisions.

The feedback gleaned from these sessions will prove vital, as we work to address both the challenges facing our aging facilities and the long-standing issue of underfunding in K-12 education by the state of Wisconsin.

During these sessions, we will discuss:

The current state of our facilities and the challenges they pose to teaching and learning

Prioritizing resource allocation to meet instructional needs and improve student outcomes

Strategies for revitalizing our learning environments to better support student success

Event Dates and Locations:

February 20, 6:00 p.m., Sennett Middle School – Cafeteria

February 22, 6:00 p.m., Toki Middle School/Orchard Ridge Elementary School – Cafeteria

February 27, 6:00 p.m., Sherman Middle School – Library Childcare unavailable

February 29, 6:00 p.m., Leopold Elementary School (sessions in English and Spanish) – Cafeteria/Library

February 29, 6:00 p.m., Black Hawk Middle School (sessions in English and Hmong) – Library/ Classroom Childcare unavailable

Note: Light refreshments will be served and childcare will be available unless otherwise noted. Interpretation and ASL will be available onsite.