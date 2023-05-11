Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District Commission

media release: This Commission meeting and public hearing will take place at Fitchburg City Hall, located at 5520 Lacy Rd. Fitchburg, WI 53713. This meeting will take place in person with a hybrid option to attend and participate virtually via Zoom.

more on the proposal from the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association newsletter: Badger Mill Creek is currently in danger of losing 3.6 million gallons of water per day, up to half of its current water flow. Because phosphorus levels in their treated effluent are higher than Wisconsin DNR discharge permits allow, Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District is looking for ways to comply and reduce those levels. After assessing several options, MMSD staff have recommended they cut off the flow of treated water to Badger Mill Creek and instead send it to Badfish Creek in the Yahara River watershed with the rest of their discharge. This will have detrimental effects to water levels in portions of Badger Mill Creek, a class II trout stream, and puts additional pressure on projects in the Badfish Creek watershed to mitigate the increased discharge there.