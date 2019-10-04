Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District Tours

press release: First Friday tours of Nine Springs Wastewater Treatment plant

See how wastewater is transformed into clean, renewable resources on a walking tour of Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District’s wastewater treatment plant. The tour is open to all ages, but all minors must be accompanied by an adult supervisor.

Noon – 1 p.m., The first Friday of every month (excluding holidays). Please RSVP by the Thursday before the tour. Tours may be canceled due to weather or other factors.

Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, 1610 Moorland Road, Madison, WI 53713. Unless otherwise indicated, tours will start in Shop One, which is found on this map.

Visit www.madsewer.org/Education/ Take-a-Tour for more information and a link to RSVP.