press release: High Noon Saloon Presents: Madison Mixtape

A panel of music business professionals discussing their industry experience + Q&A

Hosted by Chris Winterhack - Marketing Director for Red Card Media / Isthmus

Panel:

Courtney Byelich - WUD Music Committee Advisor

Jason Mayer - Director of Production for Frank Productions

Justin Kibbel - Marketing Manager for The Sylvee

