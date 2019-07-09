Madison Mixtape
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: High Noon Saloon Presents: Madison Mixtape
A panel of music business professionals discussing their industry experience + Q&A
Hosted by Chris Winterhack - Marketing Director for Red Card Media / Isthmus
Panel:
Courtney Byelich - WUD Music Committee Advisor
Jason Mayer - Director of Production for Frank Productions
Justin Kibbel - Marketing Manager for The Sylvee
Join us at High Noon Saloon as host Chris Winterhack (Red Card Media / Isthmus) and panelists Courtney Byelich (WUD Music), Jason Mayer (Frank Productions), and Justin Kibbel (The Sylvee) discuss their experience in the gauntlet that is the global music industry.