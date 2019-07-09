Madison Mixtape

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: High Noon Saloon Presents: Madison Mixtape

A panel of music business professionals discussing their industry experience + Q&A  

Hosted by Chris Winterhack - Marketing Director for Red Card Media / Isthmus  

Panel:

Courtney Byelich - WUD Music Committee Advisor

Jason Mayer - Director of Production for Frank Productions

Justin Kibbel - Marketing Manager for The Sylvee  

Join us at High Noon Saloon as host Chris Winterhack (Red Card Media / Isthmus) and panelists Courtney Byelich (WUD Music), Jason Mayer (Frank Productions), and Justin Kibbel (The Sylvee) discuss their experience in the gauntlet that is the global music industry.

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
608-268-1122
