Toki Middle School 5606 Russett Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Madison Mobile Bike repair emerged as a project of the JUST Bikes Coalition, a Bike Fed and partners initiative, to increase access to tools for bicycle repair, increase bicycle usage, and provide youth internship and employment opportunities in Dane County. In partnership with various local organizations, multiple fix-it stations have been installed and activated across the city, educating youth about bike mechanics and helping hundreds of residents to get their bikes working again.

