ONLINE: Madison Moves: The Process and History of Relocating Buildings in Madison

Madison Trust for Historic Preservation's four-part virtual Architectural Series is back!

Join us for On The Road: Part 3 of our Architectural Series to learn more about the how entire buildings are moved in Madison!

Heather Bailey, Preservation Planner with the City of Madison, will talk through the history of moving buildings in the city and the current process for building relocation. Tammie DeVooght Blaney, the Executive Director of the International Association of Structural Movers, will share the technicalities of moving different building types and how structural movers can help support historic preservation in a community.

Heather Bailey completed a Ph.D. in Public History from Middle Tennessee State University in May 2010. Her graduate work focused on sustainability and heritage tourism as part of story-based historic preservation, primarily through a partnership with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and the Tennessee Civil War National Heritage Area. Since that time she has put that training to work for state and local governments and is currently the City of Madison Preservation Planner.

Tammie DeVooght Blaney is currently the executive director of the International Association of Structural Movers and the editor in chief of Structural Mover Magazine.