Madison Music Networking Night

media release: Calling all artists, bands, musicians, radio folks, music promoters, photographers, talent buyers/venue operators, sound engineers, recording studio folks, and anyone passionate about Madison music!

Come hang out at Cargo Coffee East on Sunday July 31, 5-7pm for a networking gathering! There will be wine and beer, food and great locally roasted coffee, and a room full of fellow music folk. We'll be playing local tunes on the house speakers while we hang out and re-connect ourselves to each other and to the ever-changing landscape of our music scene. Connect with other music folk, swap business cards, get some dates booked, collaborate, form new bonds and strengthen old ones.

This event is free! Join the fun and help re-connect our beloved Madison music scene