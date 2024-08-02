Madison Mystery Tour, Eric De Los Santos

media release: Every first Friday this summer, enjoy free concerts at MCM featuring an eclectic mix of Madison bands. Adults get to dance and chat, kids climb and play, and caregivers enjoy low-stress social time in an outdoor play space like no other!

Tonight’s featured group is Madison Mystery Tour. Driven by their devotion to the Beatles, Madison Mystery Tour is dedicated to performing every song in the Fab Four’s core catalogue. Formerly “Get Back Wisconsin,” the group was established in 2012 and has performed to sold-out audiences around the state.

Don’t miss our Drop in the Bucket performer, returning community favorite Eric De Los Santos! Catch his dreamy marimba melodies between sets from Madison Mystery Tour.

Live from the Wonderground admission is free! You may choose to provide a donation at the door, but no entry fee is required. Proceeds benefit the work of Madison Children’s Museum and allow us to bring accessible programming to our community. All tickets are at the door, no advance registration.