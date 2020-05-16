press release: LET IT BE 50th Anniversary Concert

Performed by Madison Mystery Tour and their All-Star Orchestra

Tickets: $23.00 Advance/$28.00 Day Of Show

Join us for a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the final album release by the Beatles! Released in May 1970, Let It Be features tight rockers such as Get Back and One After 909, along ballads like Across The Universe, The Long And Winding Road, and the title song. While the album’s release marked the end of a chapter for the greatest band the world has known, 50 years after their break up the wonderful music and unmatched success of the Beatles live on as strong as ever! Our show will feature the full Let It Be album, note for note, complete with a full orchestra, as well as a rich selection of songs representing every stage in the Fab Four’s career. See you May 16th at the Barrymore!