ONLINE: Madison Mystery Tour

press release: This Giving Tuesday we'll premiere a concert performance in support of the museum's Our Future in Play initiative: a promise to survive, thrive, and play outside in 2021.

The Madison Mystery Tour Rooftop Benefit Concert is an homage to the most famous band in the world's historic 1969 concert on the rooftop of Apple Record's headquarters in London. Madison Mystery Tour, the area's best Fab Four tribute band, recorded a concert on the Madison Children's Museum rooftop for a small, socially distanced audience on October 24, 2020.

Tune in Tuesday, December 1, 8 p.m. on our YouTube channel to enjoy the show. You can go there now and set a reminder to watch. The concert will also be viewable on the museum's Facebook page.

The edited concert footage intersperses colorful scenes from around the museum and the surrounding neighborhood. After the concert, enjoy an interview between WORT radio host Stu Levitan and best-selling author and "Rock and Roll Detective" Jim Berkenstadt as they explore the history of the original rooftop concert a half century ago.

Promotional support for this event is provided by WORT Radio, 89.9 fm, Madison.

The concert is free, but we hope you'll make a gift to Our Future in Play while you're watching. You'll be joining many others in our community who have already made gifts ranging from $5 to $1 million. In just one month, this generous, caring community has rocketed us past the halfway point to our $4 million goal, helping to secure a future in play for all our children—at a time when they need it most.

As an added incentive, the first 20 people who give $150 or more on December 1 after 8 p.m. will receive a beautiful, original screen-print tote bag, designed and printed by local artist and MCM Art Studio manager Laurie Rossbach. The bag will be multicolored.