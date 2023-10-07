× Expand Howard Levine Sean Michael Dargan (left) and the Madison Mystery Tour horn section.

media release: Madison Mystery Tour is thrilled to return to the Mineral Point Opera House on Saturday, October 7 at 7:30 PM! The concert will feature tunes spanning the entire Beatles career and will include a special “requests” section with tunes from 1962-1966. Doors for the show will open at 6:30 PM. Tickets range from $20 to $30. Advance tickets for Friends of the MPOH will go on sale on July 10 and tickets for the general public will go on sale on July 24.

Driven by love for the timeless music of the Beatles, Madison Mystery Tour is an ensemble dedicated to studying and performing every song in the core catalog of the Fab Four, note-for-note. Formerly “Get Back Wisconsin,” the group was established in 2012 and has performed numerous times to sold-out audiences at key venues and festivals in Madison and around the state.

The band includes:

Geoff Blake Horst: Geoff came to the Beatles’ music when a neighbor introduced him to Sgt. Pepper at the age of 8. This led him to guitar at the age of 15, where the Beatles harmoniously connected with his love of punk rock. He enjoys playing with Madison Mystery Tour because he loves the music, friendship, and the challenges that playing in a band requires.

Sean Michael Dargan: Sean was 7 when he “borrowed” his sister’s copy of Magical Mystery Tour. He still hasn’t given it back. Sean has fronted his own eponymous nationally-touring band for over 30 years. In addition, he plays guitar, bass, bagpipes, and sings for myriad other projects. The songs he plays — both original and from the pop canon — can all be traced directly to the Beatles. In Madison Mystery Tour he has finally found a sacred repository for this longstanding love of the lads.

Bill Guetschow: Bill became a lifetime Beatles fan when he heard his best friend’s parents’ copy of Abbey Road when he was in the 3rd grade. He was such a fan that he once brought a copy of “The Beatles at the Hollywood Bowl” to music class for show and tell. Bill started playing the drums at age 10 and one of the first songs he learned to play along to was A Day In The Life. Bill’s main aspiration as a musician is to play in service to the songs as well as Ringo did.

Aviv Kammay: Aviv has wanted to be in the Beatles since age 3. At age 31 his wife reasoned him into settling for finding a group of people who would agree to listen to him talk about the music of the Beatles, so he reached out to a few friends and strangers. Before he could say Help!, a band was created. Dedicated to Beatles scholarship, Aviv has presented work at various academic Beatles conferences around the country. His article on Beatles tribute bands was published by Oxford University Press in 2021 in the book “Fandom and the Beatles: The Act You’ve Known for All These Years.” He teaches music at Wingra School.

Steve Morgan: Steve was actually THERE for the original Beatles experience! Steve has played guitar and bass since he was a kid, and has diverse musical interests and activities including jazz groups, choral music, and playing in the pit and conducting musicals for local theater groups. He recently retired as Director of Bands at Madison West High School. Studying and “channeling” Paul’s brilliant bass work is among the most challenging and fulfilling of his musical pursuits.