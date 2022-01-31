Madison Near West Snow Sculpture Competition

media release: This event Is open to these Madison neighborhoods: Dudgeon Monroe; Westmorland; Regent; Midvale Heights; Vilas.

Build from Jan. 28-Feb. 18 (sign up here); voting (and a map of locations) is Feb. 19-20 here.

Rules

Snow Sculpture must be visible from a public area (please avoid backyards)

Snow or ice must be the primary medium. Snow or ice can be colored (please use environmentally friendly coloring). Materials/items which are not snow or ice can be used as an accessory, but not a primary feature or support. Lights are permitted as decoration.

One entry per category per address, and one vote per category per address.

Snow Sculpture can have been constructed anytime during the winter season (even before build period)

Categories: Snow Person category includes humans, animals, or creatures. Snow Sculpture category includes forts, towers, or any other structure.

Other questions: contact Billy Daniels, DMNA Social Chair, social@dmna.org

Prizes sponsored by:

Dudgeon Monroe Neighborhood Association, Westmorland Neighborhood Association, Regent Neighborhood Association, Midvale Heights Community Association

Faith Morledge - Sprinkman Real Estate

Orange Tree Imports