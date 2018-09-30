press release: The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) and its national walk sponsor, Aerie, have teamed up to hold the 4th annual Madison NEDA Walk on September 30, 2018, at the State Capitol Building Themed NEDA Walk, Save a Life, NEDA Walks spread awareness about the seriousness of eating disorders and build supportive, local communities of hope and recovery. The walk begins at 10 am, with registration available at 9 am.

In the United States alone, 20 million women and 10 million men suffer from a clinically significant eating disorder at some time in their life, including anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and, binge eating disorder. Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness, but money raised from the walk will help fund NEDA’s lifesaving programs designed to support individuals and families affected by eating disorders.

Said Claire Mysko, CEO of NEDA, “No one should have to face an eating disorder alone. That’s the ultimate goal of NEDA Walks – to build community and make sure that everyone has access to the support they deserve. The money we raise at these walks translates to a lifeline for those with nowhere else to turn, funding the National Eating Disorders Helpline, crisis intervention services and much more. Together, we can send the message that full recovery is possible and come one step closer to a world without eating disorders.

Each year, over 24,000 participants in 95 walks in cities across the country gather to bring communities together in the fight against eating disorders. The Madison NEDA Walk will feature special guest speakers Amanda Ngola, clinical assistant professor in the School of Social Work at UW-Madison; and Saja Abu Hakmeh, University of Wisconsin – Madison student.