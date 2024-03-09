media release: The Madison New Music Ensemble presents a concert of contemporary classical music inspired by the intersection of music and scientific concepts, featuring five works written in the 21st Century by living American composers. The concert will take place in the Museum’s Main Galleries, emphasizing the connection between scientists, artists, and composers as they explore and seek out musical patterns, formulas, time-keeping, and other mathematical concepts.

The Madison New Music Ensemble is dedicated to the performance of current compositions by contemporary composers whose works are related to the tradition of “written-out music” (concert music) which has been a mainstay of Western musical culture for many years. The six-member ensemble, led by Artistic Director Joseph Koykkar, is comprised of local professional musicians, many of whom perform regularly with Madison orchestras and chamber music groups. Admission to the concert is free.

