press release: The Madison New Music Festival is pleased to announce the launch of the Wisconsin Composers Project. Both a community resource and annual series, the project consists of a database and virtual concert meant to increase composers’ visibility and encourage local curators and performers to collaborate with their neighbors.

We invite all Wisconsin-affiliated composers to sign up to be included in the database on our website: https://madisonnewmusic.org/ aboutwcp

Please join us for the live streaming event of the Wisconsin Composers Project Concert on September 25, 2020 at 7:30 PM CST on our website at madisonnewmusic.org and enjoy new music from all over Wisconsin from the comfort and safety of your home.

The pre-recorded concert will profile five Wisconsin-based composers and performances of their works. Audience members will hear directly from the composers about their music and influences, and enjoy the diversity of the Wisconsin musical community.

Featured composers and their works include: Brent Michael Davids’ In Wisconsin Woods, performed by the composer; Jerry Hui’s Quarantine Canzonets, performed by Jennifer D’Agostino, soprano and Michael Roemer, baritone; Laura Schwendinger’s All the Pretty Little Horses, performed by cellist Trace Johnson; Asha Srinivasan’s Dyadic Affinities, performed by tubist Tom Curry; and Lawren Brianna Ware’s Borealis, performed by the composer.

The suggested donation to stream this concert is $15 per person. For more information please visit our website at madisonnewmusic.org or find us on Facebook (@Madison New Music Festival) or Instagram (@madisonnewmusic).