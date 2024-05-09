× Expand Beth Skogen Photography Visitors to Lisa Link Peace Park during a past Madison Night Market. Visitors to Lisa Link Peace Park during a past Madison Night Market.

media release: Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) is excited to announce the expansion of the Madison Night Market onto Capitol Square for the 2024 season. This year’s market dates are May 9, June 13, August 8, September 12, and October 17, from 5-9 p.m. For the first time, the market is expanding to N. Carroll and W. Mifflin Streets on the Capitol Square, in addition to State Street and Gilman Street, welcoming more local artisans and food vendors as the demand for spaces continues to grow.

The energy and vibrancy of the Madison Night Market continues to grow, and the BID is excited to welcome the entire community to kick off the summer events season in the heart of downtown on Thursday, May 9. According to Placer.ai, last year’s market series attracted a combined total of 69,500 people to State Street.

“We can’t wait to bring the entire community back downtown for the Madison Night Market,” commented Matt Tramel, Executive Director of the Madison Central Business Improvement District (BID). “We’re excited to showcase some new food vendors and local artisans – along with community favorites – and we’re building a great line-up of live music and entertainment. There’s no better place than downtown Madison to shop, dine and enjoy everything that makes it such a unique and welcoming venue.”

Madison is famous for great shopping, amazing food and a talented arts scene, and the Madison Night Market brings our urban experience together in celebration. Vendors mix with existing State Street retailers to showcase handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, artisanal foods, and fresh produce. The event includes live music, special visiting food carts, and pop-up restaurant experiences.

The full list of vendors, musicians, and food trucks will be announced later in April.

STEPHANIE BARENZ NAMED FEATURED ARTIST

This year’s featured artist for the Madison Night Market is local artist Stephanie Barenz. Her art explores how our surroundings shape our internal landscapes. The scenes in Barenz’s current work are from areas that have shifted her understanding of home—from Southeast Asia to Milwaukee to Lake Mendota. Learn more about Stephine Barenz at www.stephaniebarenz.com.

“It is an honor to have my work chosen to represent an event in Madison that brings so many people together,” said Barenz. “Events like the Madison Night Market give the people of Madison a place to gather and share our love for our city. I chose to represent State Street in my poster design for the Madison Night Market because it is not only the place where the market is held but also a place that helps foster community and a feeling of belonging among its residents.”

The most up-to-date market details can be found here: https://madisonnightmarket.com

Follow along on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/ madisonnightmarket/

And on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/ madisonnightmarket/

Stay up to date on ALL downtown events here: https://visitdowntownmadison. com/events/

The BID represents more than 390+ businesses and 250+ property owners. It works to provide services above and beyond the basic city taxpayer responsibility to generate an inviting, safe and inclusive entertainment and business destination that draws people from all parts of the city, county, region, and the world.