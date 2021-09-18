press release: Welcome to the first annual Madison Odd Market hosted by Melinda Mitchell of Toad Productions, and Madam Cora's Emporium. We are working to bring you a collection of odd, curious, and wonderful vendors from around Illinois and Wisconsin. Happening at Crucible Madison on September 18, 2021, from 11am-5pm. DJ Phoole spinning awesome music during the event https://www.facebook.com/phooleofficial/

Stay tuned for more information! Vendors please email madamcorasemporium@gmail.com subject line: Vendor MOM

More info: https://www.madamcorasemporium.com/madison-odd-market.html